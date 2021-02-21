New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $104.78 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of MercadoLibre worth $104,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,611.17.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,910.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11,939.19 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,836.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1,433.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

