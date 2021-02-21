New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $87.60 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of American Electric Power worth $87,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $79.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $103.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.86.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.