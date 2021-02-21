New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $89.47 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of The Allstate worth $89,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in The Allstate by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Allstate by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in The Allstate by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 21,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $103.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.55. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $124.48.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

