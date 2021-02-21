New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $92.11 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.75% of Bio-Techne worth $92,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 74.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,680 shares of company stock valued at $15,354,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $389.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on TECH shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.36.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.