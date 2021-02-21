New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $92.30 Million Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 877,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.38% of Manhattan Associates worth $92,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 61.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,821 shares of company stock worth $4,091,150. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $132.21 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $146.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 101.70 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.89.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

