New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $95.74 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,289,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of Sysco worth $95,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 15.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,072,292 shares of company stock valued at $78,225,483. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $76.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,095.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $79.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

