New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $95.74 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of Sysco worth $95,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 102.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 92.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,072,292 shares of company stock valued at $78,225,483. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $76.71 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $79.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,095.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

