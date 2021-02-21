New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $99.82 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.56% of The Cooper Companies worth $99,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth about $210,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.07.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $388.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $374.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 80.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $393.43.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.