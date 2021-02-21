New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,420 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.38% of Liberty Broadband worth $108,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.60.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $148.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 121.13 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $165.23.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

