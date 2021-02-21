New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Spotify Technology worth $87,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 131.1% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Nordea Equity Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.15.

Shares of SPOT opened at $364.59 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $370.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of -85.58 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $331.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.97.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

