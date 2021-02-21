New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,563,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Newmont worth $93,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Newmont by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.97.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $83,446.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

