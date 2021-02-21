New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Waste Management worth $89,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.57.

Shares of WM opened at $111.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $125.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,045 shares of company stock worth $4,070,480. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

