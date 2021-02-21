New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,618 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.30% of Yum! Brands worth $97,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $34,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,370.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,394 shares of company stock worth $1,007,112 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $105.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.56. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

