New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,916 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.33% of Copart worth $100,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $59,489,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Copart by 65.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,248,000 after buying an additional 298,282 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $25,878,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at $20,747,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRT. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $117.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.44. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.