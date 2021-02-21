New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,859 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.60% of Molina Healthcare worth $76,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,489,000 after purchasing an additional 131,558 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 126.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,925,000 after purchasing an additional 236,896 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 402,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 291,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,282,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $220.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $246.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.80 and a 200-day moving average of $202.38.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MOH. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

