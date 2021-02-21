New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 25,000 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,339,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.94% of Henry Schein worth $89,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $74.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSIC. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

