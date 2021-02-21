New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 28,746 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,746 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.34% of Eversource Energy worth $100,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.48 and its 200 day moving average is $87.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

