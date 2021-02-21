New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 69,361 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,312,448 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,361 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.26% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $98,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 533,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 77,351 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,095,000 after buying an additional 4,335,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BK opened at $42.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

