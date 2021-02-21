New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 69,361 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,312,448 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,361 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.26% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $98,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE:BK opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.87.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.