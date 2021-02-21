New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,664 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Kimberly-Clark worth $96,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMB opened at $130.63 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

