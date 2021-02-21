New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,615 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of L3Harris Technologies worth $91,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $189.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $227.22.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.20.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

