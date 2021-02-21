Newport Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Newport Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,868,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 343,482 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up 0.4% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 0.52% of Weyerhaeuser worth $129,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 186,386 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 85.34 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $35.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WY. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

