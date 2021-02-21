Newport Trust Co Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the quarter. The Boeing accounts for approximately 29.2% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Newport Trust Co owned 8.50% of The Boeing worth $10,606,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,847 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BA opened at $217.47 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $341.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a PE ratio of -27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.84.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.