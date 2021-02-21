Newport Trust Co Makes New Investment in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 387,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,554,000. Newport Trust Co owned 0.36% of Arconic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 37,437 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Arconic stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.15. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

