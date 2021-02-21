Newport Trust Co Sells 39,553 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Newport Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235,796 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 39,553 shares during the quarter. Best Buy comprises approximately 0.3% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Newport Trust Co owned 0.48% of Best Buy worth $123,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. CWM LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 160.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,316 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

