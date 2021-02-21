Newport Trust Co Sells 412,306 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Newport Trust Co cut its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,227,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 412,306 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises about 0.9% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Newport Trust Co owned about 0.71% of Capital One Financial worth $319,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $287,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $892,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $119.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.64. The company has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $120.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.12.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

