Newport Trust Co Sells 96,801 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Newport Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,072,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,801 shares during the period. Entergy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Newport Trust Co owned about 2.03% of Entergy worth $406,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 333.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

