Newscrypto Market Capitalization Reaches $19.82 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $19.82 million and approximately $733,184.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.62 or 0.00501454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00067826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00091580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00061879 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00076322 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.11 or 0.00445144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00027962 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,990,834 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

Newscrypto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

