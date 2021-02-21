NewSquare Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,088. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,249.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,239.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,204.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

