NEXT.coin Market Cap Reaches $1.00 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $43,585.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 92.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,788.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $702.05 or 0.01214870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.29 or 0.00417547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00030113 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004097 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009356 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003792 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.