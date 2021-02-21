NEXT (NET) Reaches Market Cap of $9.14 Million

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. NEXT has a market capitalization of $9.14 million and approximately $48,504.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEXT has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.92 or 0.00390765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

NEXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

