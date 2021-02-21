NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,874.20 ($63.68).
NXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.
In other NEXT news, insider Amanda James sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,423 ($96.98), for a total value of £77,941.50 ($101,831.07). Also, insider Francis Salway sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,050 ($105.17), for a total value of £363,860 ($475,385.42).
About NEXT
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.