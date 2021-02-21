NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,874.20 ($63.68).

NXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other NEXT news, insider Amanda James sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,423 ($96.98), for a total value of £77,941.50 ($101,831.07). Also, insider Francis Salway sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,050 ($105.17), for a total value of £363,860 ($475,385.42).

NEXT stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 7,670 ($100.21). 247,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,107. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,765.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,647.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.20 billion and a PE ratio of 29.87. NEXT has a one year low of GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and a one year high of GBX 8,180 ($106.87). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

