NextDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.45 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. NextDAO has a market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $499,814.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.62 or 0.00501454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00067826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00091580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00061879 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00076322 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.11 or 0.00445144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00027962 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,862,110,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,821,878,084 tokens. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

NextDAO Token Trading

NextDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

