Nexus Price Hits $1.66 on Major Exchanges (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $115.67 million and $44.57 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nexus has traded up 126.9% against the dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for $1.66 or 0.00002849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Nexus

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,801,551 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

