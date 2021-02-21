NFTLootBox Tops One Day Trading Volume of $945,637.00 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. One NFTLootBox token can now be purchased for $61.16 or 0.00105321 BTC on major exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $945,637.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.49 or 0.00510610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00068593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00089242 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00062633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00076449 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00029312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.94 or 0.00387387 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com

NFTLootBox Token Trading

NFTLootBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

