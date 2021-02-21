NFX Coin (NFXC) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NFX Coin (CURRENCY:NFXC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, NFX Coin has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One NFX Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. NFX Coin has a market cap of $430,389.35 and $120.00 worth of NFX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.95 or 0.00502593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00066837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00092834 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00061417 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00076664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.55 or 0.00414317 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00028457 BTC.

About NFX Coin

NFX Coin’s total supply is 148,512,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,912,570 tokens. NFX Coin’s official website is nfxcoin.io

Buying and Selling NFX Coin

