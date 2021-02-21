NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,047 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NIC worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGOV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in NIC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in NIC by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of NIC by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIC by 1.5% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGOV. DA Davidson lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $35.14 on Friday. NIC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.77 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

