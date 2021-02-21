NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,693,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,240 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of NIKE worth $522,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NIKE stock opened at $142.02 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.79. The company has a market capitalization of $223.89 billion, a PE ratio of 81.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

