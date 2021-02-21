NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,485,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,940. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

