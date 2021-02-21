Nimiq (NIM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.30 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $58.68 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,065,822,159 coins and its circulating supply is 7,322,072,159 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

