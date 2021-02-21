Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Holdings Trimmed by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,955 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in NIO by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,940,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,165,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,728,000 after acquiring an additional 174,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get NIO alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NIO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

NIO stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.