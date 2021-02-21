Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $226,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,384 shares of company stock valued at $314,429 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KDP opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $33.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

