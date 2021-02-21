Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,311 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 612,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock opened at $60.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of -60.79 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $68.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average of $52.47.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

