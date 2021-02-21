Noir Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,219.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 91.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, Noir has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $433,647.31 and $2,219.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir token can now be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.79 or 0.00260347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008144 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.21 or 0.02627038 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00043561 BTC.

Noir Token Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,449,530 tokens. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Token Trading

Noir can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.