NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Market Capitalization Tops $3.79 Million

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 20.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. NoLimitCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $7,732.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012425 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 622,757,400 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

