Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 34.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,714,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,242 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,564,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,516,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,242,000 after purchasing an additional 604,379 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,274,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,074,000 after purchasing an additional 583,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 21.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,379,000 after purchasing an additional 801,299 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.