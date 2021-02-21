Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.78.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.71.
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
