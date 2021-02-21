Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.78.

NOMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Seeyond raised its position in Nomad Foods by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Nomad Foods by 308.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.