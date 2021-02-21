Nord Finance (NORD) Price Reaches $9.82 on Major Exchanges

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.82 or 0.00016994 BTC on major exchanges. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $7.41 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.69 or 0.00495945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00067066 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00089280 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00061887 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00076585 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00028025 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.01 or 0.00377142 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 754,327 coins.

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

Nord Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

