Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Nordson worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.25.

NDSN stock opened at $187.88 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $96.46 and a 52 week high of $216.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $558.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.