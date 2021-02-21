Nordson (NDSN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $558.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nordson to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $187.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a 52 week low of $96.46 and a 52 week high of $216.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.25.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

